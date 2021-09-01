Hugh Jackman investigates a secret · KINO.de

The first trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence” is here and promises an action-packed sci-fi adventure that is essentially a romance.

With the sci-fi series “Westworld”, creator Lisa Joy has already made our heads smoke. Now the director and screenwriter is daring to make her first feature film. The first Trailer already looks promising:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) meets the beautiful and mysterious Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) in the dystopian sci-fi thriller, which is set in the not too distant future. Nick can use a machine to retrieve past memories from his customers. After Mae visits his services, an intimate romance takes place between the two. What begins so nicely, however, ends with the disappearance of Mae. In the search for his lover, Nick always discovers new mysteries. It seems like Mae has hidden a lot from him. Isn’t she who Nick thought she was? We’ll get it off August 19, 2021 experienced, then starts “Reminiscence: The memory never dies” in the cinema.

“Reminiscence” idea came to the director through a photo

We had the opportunity in advance to meet the stars Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Wu and director Lisa Joy at the big trailer event for “Reminiscence” online. The actors not only raved about the film, but especially about the director and screenwriter Lisa Joy. Her dedication in particular was praised by everyone. Lisa Joy tried to do without special effects in many places in “Reminiscence”, which is why she had various machines and equipment specially made for the film. It was particularly important to Hugh Jackman that the audience knew that the scenes in his office were real and were not recorded in front of a green screen.

The focus, however, was the story that Joy created of her own pen. The talented director and screenwriter also had an interesting story ready for this. The American woman came up with the idea for her film while visiting her grandparents in the north of England. Her family’s home was named after a woman. As a child, her grandfather had always said that the name had no real meaning, after his death Lisa came across the photo of a woman she did not know. The house was named after her.

The fact that her grandfather kept this photo even though he had completely forgotten about this woman made the director pensive: “It made me think about memories and our lives in general […] and how nice it would be to have the opportunity to go back to those moments for a moment ”. The first ideas for “Reminiscence” came from these thoughts and a few months later the script for “Reminiscence” was ready.

