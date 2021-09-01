Fourth part announced with Sylvester Stallone

Fans of the Expendables series had to wait a long time, but now the time has come. The series goes into the fourth round with Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox.
the essentials in brief
- A fourth part of the action series “The Expendables” has been announced.
- In addition to Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, other actors are also returning.
- But Stallone will no longer play a major role.
For the fourth time, the mercenary troops around Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham want to strike with muscle power. Studio Lionsgate announced another action film in the Expendables series on Monday.
Now it is official, wrote Statham on Twitter. Filming for part 4 would start in the fall. In addition to Stallone and Statham as, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture as Toll Road are also part of the old troupe.
Megan Fox new in the third part of the Expendables series
New are rappers 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and, as a female star, Megan Fox. Directed by stuntman and filmmaker Scott Waugh. The third episode in 2018 was directed by Patrick Hughes. At that time Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson also played.
But according to information, Stallone will no longer play the main role, but will take on a smaller part.
Stallone announced at the “The Expendables 3” premiere that a sequel would follow. The first three parts grossed more than $ 800 million at box offices around the world.
