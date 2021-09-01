Ethereum Up 11% – Investors Back In It By Investing.com



Investing.com – traded $ 3,762.41 on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday at 6:47 PM (4:47 PM GMT), up 11.11%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since July 21st.

The recent upward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 416.37B or 19.57% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 3,384.82 on the lower side and $ 3,762.41 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has increased 11.35%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 27.03B or 21.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 3,057.4751 on the downside and $ 3,762.4121 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 13.83% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 48,484.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.43% on the day.

Cardano was up 3.41% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.868429.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 891.95 billion or 41.93% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was last at $ 91.15 billion or 4.29% of the total market capitalization.