Emaciated! Does Anna Kendrick still look good?

Multi-talented Anna Kendrick (29) is no longer an insider tip in Hollywood since she was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal in “Up in the Air”. In her latest film, the fairytale Disney spectacle “Into the Woods”, she can be seen at the side of superstars Johnny Depp (51) and Meryl Streep (65). As always, the actress cut a good figure on the red carpet for the premiere, albeit an extremely slim one. And even on the most recent pictures it is clear that Anna has changed a lot in the last few months.

The 29-year-old, who has also enjoyed success as a singer, visited David Letterman’s (67) show in New York as part of the promo tour for the fantasy blockbuster. For the occasion, she wore a short black dress with a fashionable cut-out on the cleavage. As well as Annas Her legs as well as her face looked extremely petite and much slimmer than a few months ago in the outfit. Did the Hollywood darling consciously lose weight, or did a few pounds fall victim to the stress of filming? What is certain is that Anna also stood out at the “Into the Woods” premiere with her bony shoulders and slim silhouette.

What do you think about Annas Figure? Vote here:

advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

advertisement







Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Google Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, 2018

advertisement

Actress Anna Kendrick



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz