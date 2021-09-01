Drama: “Minamata” with Johnny Depp in cinemas ahead of Oscars 2021

In the film “Minamata” Johnny Depp plays a legendary US photographer. The film is slated to hit cinemas in the spring – shortly before the Oscars.

The social drama “Minamata” with Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57) in the lead role should come to cinemas in the Oscar season 2021. The MGM studio plans to release the film in February, reported the US industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com”.

This would make him eligible for the planned Academy Awards at the end of April. Depp, who embodies the legendary US photographer W. Eugene Smith (1918-1978), was praised by critics for his portrayal. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star presented the film at the Berlinale last February.

The reporter and later Magnum photographer Smith was best known for his reports during the Second World War. It also documented the lives of US steelworkers, the situation of Spanish farm workers during the Franco dictatorship and a harrowing environmental scandal in the Japanese coastal town of Minamata.









A chemical plant there had discharged highly toxic mercury into a bay in the 1950s. About 3,000 people died and thousands suffered severe nervous system damage. Smith traveled to Minamata for “Life Magazine”, won the trust of victims of poisoning and helped uncover the environmental scandal with his photos.

The film, directed by Andrew Levitas, starred alongside Depp, including Bill Nighy and Hiroyuki Sanada. Depp had been nominated for an Oscar for “Best Actor” three times since 2004, but always got nothing.

