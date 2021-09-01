Coinbase panics users – and offers Bitcoin compensation

The quarterly figures almost three weeks ago showed impressively: The US crypto exchange operator has recently grown rapidly. Perhaps a little too fast, because users’ complaints are increasing. Last weekend there was another breakdown that scared thousands of users.

Around 125,000 Coinbase users were informed by email on Friday that the settings of their two-factor authentication had been changed. An oversight, as Coinbase said the next day on Twitter. In the meantime, however, the users concerned had to worry about the stocks in their Coinbase accounts – after all, it was feared that hackers had gained access to the Coinbase accounts.

Yesterday, from 1:45 pm PST to 3:07 pm PST, Coinbase sent roughly 125,000 customers erroneous notifications that their 2FA settings had changed. – Coinbase (@coinbase) August 28, 2021

Worse still: some Coinbase users who wanted to log in to check their wallet and make the urgently recommended change to their login credentials reported according to the industry portal cointelegraph.com of days of login problems with the Coinbase app.

Coinbase promises improvement – once again



Coinbase itself has since apologized to those affected and offered compensation of 100 dollars in Bitcoin. They are aware that incidents like this can violate trust and they are working to regain that trust, the company said.









The response from the crypto community is nonetheless mixed, especially since Coinbase is making negative headlines for the second time within a few days. Already reported in the previous week CNBC of major problems in customer service. Even users whose accounts had been hacked and emptied would have received no or only unsatisfactory help from Coinbase support.

Others reported months of correspondence via email to get blocked wallets working again. Many of those affected expressed their disappointment – they would have expected more from a well-known, listed company, according to the tenor.

Little margin for error



When it comes to security and customer service, Coinbase should get the hang of it as quickly as possible, because private crypto traders are by far the company’s most important customer group. In the second quarter just ended, almost 95 percent of fee income came from business with private customers – and numerous competitors are already ready to lure them away with cheaper or even free offers.