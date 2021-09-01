Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsChristian Bale: New role in Thriller
News

Christian Bale: New role in Thriller

By Vimal Kumar
0
70




The two already worked together on the films ‘Eye for Eye’ from (2013) and ‘Feinde -Hostiles’ from (2017). The plot of ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ revolves around an attempt to solve a series of murders that occurred at the US Military Academy in West Point in 1830. Bale will play a veteran detective investigating the murders with the help of a detail-minded young cadet who would later become a world-famous writer: Edgar Allan Poe. Scott told Deadline: “Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died delirious in Baltimore, he spent most of his life in Virginia, my home state. So I grew up around him. He gave us the detective- Genre bequeathed it, and it’s still so present in our culture, every horror, mystery, and science fiction writer is indebted to Poe. ” The 50-year-old filmmaker adds, “I’ve wanted to make this film for over a decade, and luckily Christian grew perfectly into the main character. He was way too young when I first thought about making this film . Films are there to be made at the right time. Christian is always in great demand, but being able to do this with him is a great pleasure for me. ”




Christian and Scott produce with John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. Filming is scheduled to begin this year.

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleApple TV + secures Tom Hanks’ film “Finch”
Next articleKylie Jenner adds bikini swimwear for kids to her swimwear collection
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv