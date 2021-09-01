Boy or girl? Surprised by your new photo!

Years ago Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, made headlines. It was often said that the daughter of Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, would rather be a boy. The teenagers’ current look is all the more surprising … What does this visual change mean?

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: War of divorce weighs on their children

In Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s life there is no peace: Her famous parents have been fighting custody for years. In the fall of 2016, Angelina Jolie unexpectedly filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and applied for it to the court at the time sole custody for the six children. Even then, voices were loud that the 57-year-old had been violent towards son Maddox. He is also said to have a problem with drugs and alcohol have had.

Recently, the US portal “The Blast” even reported, citing court files, that Angelina Jolie is now hard guns and want to present evidence for the allegations of domestic violence against Brad Pitt, their children could also testify in court and thus have to decide on a side in case of doubt.

Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turning away from Papa Brad Pitt?

Has that already happened with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? Recently, UsWeekly reported that the 14-year-old is becoming a Decision with great symbolic power got carried away: For her private Instagram account, she is said to have renounced her father’s last name and to be in the virtual world only call “Shiloh Jolie”.









It was always Shiloh who is said to have stood by Brad Pitt despite everything. Numerous insiders have reported in recent years how much the 14-year-old is under the persistent War of the Roses her parents should suffer. Allegedly, the teenager has repeatedly expressed the desire to live with dad Brad Pitt, to whom she always has one close relationship should have had.

Has that possibly changed in the last few years? After all, a lot has happened since the separation of her parents – and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has also undergone a blatant visual change. The 14-year-old still saw as a child always more like a boy: She wore her hair short and seemed most comfortable in loose pants and other t-shirts, in Clothes you never saw the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt. Shiloh also wanted to change her name to “John” for a short time:

We have to call her John. Otherwise she won’t react

revealed dad Brad Pitt in an interview a few years ago.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: optical transformation! She has a completely new look

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has now apparently changed this opinion again: Paparazzi pictures recently published by the British portal “DailyMail” (view HERE) show Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on a shopping trip with Mama Angelina Jolie. In the photos, Shiloh is wearing suddenly hot pants, she also wears her hair clearly now longer and tied loosely in a pigtail – a rather untypical style when you think of the last few years. It would not be unusual if Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is 14 years old in the middle of puberty, would still be hers female side discovered …