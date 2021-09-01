Are Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen breaking lockdown rules?

July 09, 2021 – 3:12 pm clock

Australian police respond

The Israeli-US-American actress Natalie Portman (40, “Black Swan”), her French husband Benjamin Millepied (44), her British colleague Sacha Baron Cohen (49, “Borat”) and their children are said to be in Australia against the laws that apply there Have violated lockdown regulations.

Corresponding concerns arose after photos of the group together on a boat trip on Sydney Harbor. The New South Wales police have confirmed to the BBC that an investigation is ongoing.

Sydney’s “Stay-at-home order” against Delta







But the Australian police have now given the all-clear. No further action should be taken against the actors and their company.

“Northern Beaches Police Area Command officers received information about a group on a boat who may have violated health guidelines (PHOs) on Monday, July 5, 2021,” police said in a statement. It goes on to say: “The police have checked the information and confirmed that the activity and number of people in the group complies with the PHOs in force at the time. No further police action will be taken.”

According to Sydney’s “Stay-at-home order”, people should only leave their homes for important reasons. Australia’s largest city has been cordoned off since June 26 to tackle a 400-case Delta variant outbreak. Even stricter corona restrictions were announced for Sydney today, Friday.