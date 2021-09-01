Anne Hathaway: The actress is going to be a mother for the second time

Anne Hathaway
She is pregnant again
Anne Hathaway announces her second pregnancy via Instagram and shares a cute baby bump photo.
Nice news from Anne Hathaway, 36: the actress is going to be a mother for the second time!
Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy on Instagram
Anne Hathaway is expecting children three years after the birth of her son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, three. The 36-year-old has now announced this via Instagram: In a photo, Anne Hathaway is beaming and with a clear baby bump. The actress writes: “This is not for a film …”
“It wasn’t a straightforward path to one of my pregnancies”
But the way to her second pregnancy was not as easy as Anne Hathaway explains to her fans in her further post. “But kidding aside. Anyone who goes through fertility and conception hell knows that there was no straightforward path to one of my pregnancies. I send you an extra helping of love!”, Says the actress Husband Adam Shulman, 38, married, now their first son has a playmate.
