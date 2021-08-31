When it rains Rihanna

The search for the summer hit came off very quickly this year. It ended before it began. The crucial question “What was the summer hit in 2021?” ended with a disarming counter-question: “Summer? H? Which summer, please ?!”

So what to do It is best to fall back on the tried and tested. And what fits better with this rainy summer than “Umbrella” by Rihanna. The umbrella as a symbol of summer. Let’s listen briefly to the classic umbrella: “Right now, when it’s raining like never before, you can be assured that we still have each other. You can come under my umbrella with me.”

Under the rain reserve, so to speak. But the text goes on: “You can come into my arms, it’s okay, don’t be afraid. Just let it keep raining.” And finally the culmination: “It’s raining, oh baby, it’s raining. Come to me, it’s raining.” Together with the haunting chorus “Umbrella, ella, ella, ella, e, e, e”, everything that can be said musically about the summer of 2021 has actually been said.









It should also be noted that the summer hit of the heart remains Chris Rea with “On the beach”. Not necessarily weatherproof, but unbeatable. Not least because it contains this wonderful line of text: “The secrets of the summer I will keep”. This is exactly how we have been doing it for several years now: I always keep the secrets of summer carefully so that I can share them with you here in a small summer series.

It would be great if you could help me a little. Especially if you are an English teacher: “On the beach” starts with a sentence that I have puzzled over the meaning for years: “Between the eyes of love I call your name”. Between the eyes of love do I call your name? I think the strange sentence somehow fits this oh-baby-it’s-raining-summer. You could also say: It’s all a little bit ella, ella, ella this year!