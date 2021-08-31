USA: Matt Damon, Pierce Brosnan and Co. are selling their mansions – people

Covid-Koller in the VIP world …

Even the celebs have fallen on their heads after almost a year of Corona torment at home. Lucrative solution? A change of scenery – thanks to the house sale.

Change villa!

Actor Matt Damon (50, “Bourne”) is currently offering his classy place to stay (1,255 square meters, seven bedrooms) in LA: for 17.3 million euros.

And ex-007 Pierce Brosnan (67) also wants to part with his beachfront property “Orchid House” in Malibu (1161 square meters) for 82.4 million euros – and nothing is guaranteed to be 08/15 …

BILD shows the highlights of the celebrity real estate exchange!

Matthew Perry (51)

The cult actor from “Friends” sold his beach house (511 square meters) in Malibu a few days ago – for 10.7 million euros! There are panoramic windows with sea views, an open kitchen-living room, four bedrooms and a private cinema for up to ten guests!

Tom Brady (43) and Gisele Bündchen (40)

Just over a year after Brady’s football move to Florida, his villa in Boston has found a buyer: 1,125 square meters of luxury on 2 hectares of land for 27 million euros!

The villa has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, pool, yoga studio, organic vegetable garden and a guest house with 223 square meters.





Got rid of their Boston bumps: Tom Brady and Gisele BündchenPhoto: AFP



Matt Damon, 50, and wife Luciana, 45

The action star’s mega mansion is located in Los Angeles’ posh Pacific Palisades district – on a 2,347 square meter property!

The Zen-style furnishings include lots of natural stone, mahogany wood, a private spa and a koi pond.













Matt Damon and his wife Luciana BarrosoPhoto: AFP



Tommy Hilfiger (69)

A French château – in the middle of Connecticut!

Star designer Hilfiger has just sold his 9-hectare property (1,240 square meters of living space, built in 1939) in Greenwich for 37 million euros: lush gardens, koi pond, tennis court, pool, seven bathrooms and six chimneys!

Pierce Brosnan (67) and wife (Keely (57)

The star has recently retired to Hawaii – and no longer needs his beach palace in Malibu.

For 1200 square meters with five bedrooms, a salt water pool and a wellness area with a Finnish sauna, he is calling for 82.4 million euros!





Pierce Brosnan and his KeelyPhoto: Getty Images



New Years Eve Stallone (74)

“Rocky” also provides real estate action! His Beverly Hills mansion (1,200 square feet, eight bedrooms) is for sale for € 90.6 million! Neighbors? Among others, Denzel Washington (66) and Justin Bieber (26).

US real estate expert Bob Walsh to BILD: “The celebrity factor increases the value of a house by five to ten percent.”