Tom Cruise’s daughter Bella shares a rare snapshot

July 08, 2021 – 3:35 pm clock

We rarely get to see Bella Cruise

An England European Championship game stirs up undreamt-of emotions in the British. And apparently also evokes rare insights. The daughter of Tom Cruise (59) and Nicole Kidman (54) rarely shows up, but surprisingly has now shared a selfie for football.

Bella keeps her fingers crossed for England at soccer

Bella Cruise uses the EM for a rare selfie.





© RTL

Bella Cruise (28) “only” shows herself with a black and white filter, but it’s still nice to see Tom and Nicole’s daughter again. She writes about the selfie: “My face during stoppage time. Cross your fingers.” She is currently excited about the TV at the European Championships and supports the England team, which recently made it into the final of the tournament for the very first time in history.