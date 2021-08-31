Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tom Cruise’s daughter Bella shares a rare snapshot

By Sonia Gupta
July 08, 2021 – 3:35 pm clock

We rarely get to see Bella Cruise

An England European Championship game stirs up undreamt-of emotions in the British. And apparently also evokes rare insights. The daughter of Tom Cruise (59) and Nicole Kidman (54) rarely shows up, but surprisingly has now shared a selfie for football.

Bella keeps her fingers crossed for England at soccer

Bella is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Bella Cruise uses the EM for a rare selfie.




© RTL

Bella Cruise (28) “only” shows herself with a black and white filter, but it’s still nice to see Tom and Nicole’s daughter again. She writes about the selfie: “My face during stoppage time. Cross your fingers.” She is currently excited about the TV at the European Championships and supports the England team, which recently made it into the final of the tournament for the very first time in history.

Incidentally, Bella lives in the Croydon district of London. Her brother Connor resides in the sunny US state of Florida, father Tom in Los Angeles. And mother Nicole? It ended up in Australia. After the excitement at the EM, there will certainly be time for one or two family visits. (nos)


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
