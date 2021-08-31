Tom Cruise’s daughter Bella shares a rare snapshot

RTL.de>entertainment>
July 08, 2021 – 3:35 pm clock
We rarely get to see Bella Cruise
An England European Championship game stirs up undreamt-of emotions in the British. And apparently also evokes rare insights. The daughter of Tom Cruise (59) and Nicole Kidman (54) rarely shows up, but surprisingly has now shared a selfie for football.
Bella keeps her fingers crossed for England at soccer
Bella Cruise (28) “only” shows herself with a black and white filter, but it’s still nice to see Tom and Nicole’s daughter again. She writes about the selfie: “My face during stoppage time. Cross your fingers.” She is currently excited about the TV at the European Championships and supports the England team, which recently made it into the final of the tournament for the very first time in history.
Incidentally, Bella lives in the Croydon district of London. Her brother Connor resides in the sunny US state of Florida, father Tom in Los Angeles. And mother Nicole? It ended up in Australia. After the excitement at the EM, there will certainly be time for one or two family visits. (nos)