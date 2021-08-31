The best sayings of the actor

Many of the characters played by Johnny Depp enjoy cult status. But the actor also stands for interesting and memorable quotes apart from his roles.

Known from: Born: June 9th, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky USA

June 9th, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker, director, screenwriter

Johnny Depp made his screen debut in 1984. His friend Nicolas Cage got him an audition for the cult horror slasher “Nightmare”. But the American’s big breakthrough came with the crime series “21 Jump Street” as a youthful-looking undercover agent. This was followed by some collaborations with director Tim Burton, who repeatedly put the actor in special roles. “Edward Scissorhands”, “Sleepy Hollow” and “Sweeney Todd” are among the fairytale appearances of the actor. But apart from his star role as Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, Johnny Depp has provided some legendary quotes.

The best quotes from Johnny Depp

“The only creatures evolved enough to express pure love are dogs and toddlers.”

“People don’t cry because they’re weak. They cry because they have been strong for too long. “

“I like baseball, movies, good suits, fast cars, whiskey … and you. What do you want to know?”

“In every role that you play there is a certain part of yourself in it. It has to be like that, otherwise it’s just not acting. Then it’s lies. “

“I think everyone is weird. We should all celebrate our uniqueness. We shouldn’t be embarrassed about it and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it. “

“If someone harmed my family or a friend or someone I love, I would eat them. I could end up in jail for 500 years, but I would eat them. “

“In life there are only four questions that count: What is sacred? What does the soul insist on? What do we live for and what is it worth dying for? The answer to every question is the same. Just love. “

“Laugh while you breathe and love as long as you live.”

“If you love two people at the same time, choose the second person. Because if you really loved the first, you would never have fallen in love with the second. “

“I loved playing the scissorhands on Edward because there is nothing cynical, irritable, or unclean about him. It’s almost a disappointment when I look in the mirror and find that I’m not Edward. “

“You can close your eyes if you don’t want to see something, but you can’t close your heart if you don’t want to feel something.”

“My body is my diary and my tattoos are my story.”

“If you don’t like pictures being posted showing violence against animals, then you should fight violence against animals, but not the pictures.”

“Awards are not as important to me as when a ten-year-old child says: I love Captain Jack Sparrow!”

