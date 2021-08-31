“That was traumatic”: Nicole Kidman would have liked to have had more children

Nicole Kidmann and Tom Cruise are unable to have biological children, and the two decide to adopt. Years later, the actress becomes a mother after all and has two daughters with Keith Urban. As she now reveals, however, she would have loved to have had significantly more babies.

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is currently on the cover of the Australian edition of “Marie Claire” magazine. In return, she can not only be photographed in sexy outfits, but also tells some intimate details from her private life.

Nicole Kidman is 54 years old and has two adopted and two biological children. If it had been up to her, however, it would have been significantly more, she reveals. “I would have liked to have 10 children.” But fate has not been kind to her for a long time. “I wish I had more kids, but I wasn’t given that choice,” Kidman continued.









In the relationship with Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2001, Kidman suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage. 14 years ago she spoke in another interview about the loss and pain it caused in her. “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted babies. And we lost a baby early, so that was really very traumatic,” said Kidman in 2007.

No contact with adopted children

Finally, the couple first adopted daughter Isabella, now 28 years old, and Connor, who was two years younger. Today Kidman has no contact with either of them. The reason for this is said to be their membership in the Scientology sect, whose most famous follower is their adoptive father Tom Cruise.

In 2006, Nicole Kidman finally married country singer Keith Urban and then had two biological children when they were over 40. Daughter Sunday Rose is 13 years old today, her sister Faith three years younger.

Had it turned out the way Kidman always wanted, the two would have had lots of siblings. But she made her peace today with the fact that things turned out differently, says Kidman in the conversation with “Marie Claire”. After all, she is not only allowed to mother her own children, but also those of friends and family members: “I have six nieces and nephews and I am the godmother of twelve children. I love being a mother, I love children: they are unique, funny and unfiltered. And then you can see them grow up and send them on their way. “