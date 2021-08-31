Star recognized? 10 Awesome Movie Makeup Transformations

Do you know what the famous Lord Voldemord looks like without all his makeup? We introduce you to actors who have undergone quite a transformation for their roles.

Nowadays, actors like to use modern editing programs to change their appearance – with just a few clicks, people can be transformed into animals, monsters and mythical creatures. But some productions continue to rely on the skills of make-up artists – and they have a lot to offer. We show you 10 actors who are barely recognizable in their film roles.





Film transformations: This is what actors look like with and without make-up









Blue skin, a noseless face or curly green hair: actors: inside have to change a lot for some film roles. In order to give monsters, mythical creatures and the like a realistic look, make-up artists have to put a lot of effort inside. They really demonstrated their skills in these film roles:













In our picture gallery we show you 10 actors who you would not have recognized in your film roles at first glance … and probably not at second glance either.

Photo: IMAGO / Future Image; Everett Collection



The make-up artists of “Harry Potter” did a really good job with this villain. The make-up artist in charge, Mark Coulier, revealed that the team only had two hours a day to transform the charming Ralph Fiennes into the gruesome Lord Voldemord. Technical post-processing was only required for the flat nose.

Photo: Getty Images / Hannes Magerstaedt; WireImage



Jennifer Lawrence can hardly be recognized in the “X-Men” films. As a mutant Mystique, the young Oscar winner had to undergo a very elaborate make-up process: First, silicone parts were painstakingly glued to her body and then a few layers of airbrush paint were added. The whole procedure sometimes took over eight hours – most of which Lawrence had to stand.

Photo: Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff; Murray Close





How did the red-haired Karen Gillan transform into the blue-skinned Nebula? For her role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Endgame”, the Scottish actress had to say goodbye to her beautiful head of hair. Your transformation took a full five hours at the beginning – later the time could be reduced to just two hours.

Photo: IMAGO / Future Image; Everett Collection



Jim Carrey not only played the bad-tempered “Grinch” in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes. For his leading role in the popular Christmas classic, he allegedly had to sit in the mask for over eight hours. The long procedure must have frustrated him so much that he took his anger out on the crew. One of his make-up artists even went into therapy because of Carrey’s harassment.

Photo: IMAGO / POP-EYE; Everett Collection



You’ve probably seen Doug Jones in several films – without realizing that it is him. With his slim, tall stature and impressive gymnastic skills, he is perfect for the job as a movie monster. He plays the role of the pale monster in the fantasy flick “Pan’s Labyrinth”, the underwater creature Abe in “Hellboy” and the Kelpian Saru in “Star Trek: Discovery”.

Photo: IMAGO / Future Image; Ronald Grant





Anyone looking for a bulbous nose, crooked teeth, straw-like hair and a monobrow at Emma Thompson will be disappointed. The make-up crew had to work hard to transform the beautiful actress into “Nanny McPhee”.

Photo: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection; APress



Most movie fans probably know Helena Bonham Carter as one of Harry Potter’s archenemies: Bellatrix Lestrange. The role of the rival seems to suit her, because in the film adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” she plays the evil “Red Queen”, who tries to cross the protagonist’s plans. She even had a very personal connection to the film: Carter was in a relationship with director Tim Burton for 13 years.

Photo: IMAGO / APress; Allstar



Special effects were used for most of the mythical creatures in “Harry Potter” – but not for the goblin “Griphook”. With the help of silicone parts and paint, talented make-up artists have transformed the likeable actor into a grumpy mythical creature. By the way: Warwick Davis not only embodied Griphook in the “Harry Potter” series – he also played the role of Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin banker in the first film.

Photo: IMAGO / Future Image; Cinema Publishers Collection





Christian Bale is a real quick-change artist. For the comedy “Vice – The Second Man”, the British-American actor had to slip into the role of the broker Dick Cheney. It’s not just makeup that is responsible for his blatant transformation – the now 47-year-old had to chew on a few extra pounds before filming. It’s not the first time that Bale has changed his weight for a film role: he starved himself to the bone for the production of “The Machinist”.

Photo: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int .; Everett Collection



Would you have recognized her? In the fourth season of the hit series “American Horror Story”, Naomi Grossman plays a woman suffering from microcephaly who is also an actress in a cabinet of curiosities. For her role, the actress demonstrated full physical effort: she shaved off almost all of her hair, wore additional teeth and arm prostheses.

Photo: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard; Albert L. Ortega



These changes are really impressive! The make-up artists have managed to make the actors hard to recognize in their roles. It was particularly challenging here that the make-up must always be exactly the same as the day before – if the skin tone is too light or if the scar is a little too far to the left, this is immediately noticeable on the canvas!

Register now for the picture of the woman newsletter Our best news, puzzles, recipes and guides of the week for you by email and free of charge.





But the actors too: inside deserve respect: Can you imagine being painted on every day and then sweating for hours under a layer of silicone? That really shows full physical effort.





This actor has also undergone a major change: Mark Wahlberg has given himself so much weight for a role.





Some roles present real challenges and force you to do things that you probably wouldn’t do in normal life. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams even went blank for his Broadway debut.









Family and life Family and life Everything about house and garden, interesting facts from everyday life and advice topics can be seen in the videos.

show description



