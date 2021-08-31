Sofia Vergara has to pay $ 80,000 to her ex

October 22, 2019 – 8:29 am clock

“Modern Family” star is said to pay $ 80,000

A blatant legal battle in the USA: “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara (47) has now been ordered by a judge in Los Angeles to pay her ex-fiancé Nicholas Loeb (44) almost US $ 80,000. The dispute is about frozen embryos.

The “Modern Family” star has been in a legal dispute with her ex for years. In 2013, when the two were still happy and engaged and thinking about having children, they went to a clinic for in vitro fertilization. With the help of a surrogate mother, her desire to have children should come true. But the couple separated in 2014 and two fertilized and frozen eggs have been in the clinic ever since.

Nicholas Loeb went to court because he wanted to have the embryos carried by a surrogate mother without Sofia’s consent. But he lost. But the dispute is not over yet: Nick went to court again and demanded that his ex should bear the legal costs – and this time he was right. Now Sohia Vergara is supposed to transfer 80,000 US dollars to her ex within the next 30 days.