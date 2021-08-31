Punk – Radio Bonn / Rhein-Sieg

The next real-life Disney adaptation

Mulan is likely to have been the last film (if I’m not mistaken) that Disney made a real-life version of it – that is, with real actors. What is different with Cruella: Here, a real-life movie is not made from a cartoon. Cruella is the prequel to 101 Dalmatians. The story is told of how the small, supposed orphan Estella (with the strange fondness for black and white dyed hair) becomes nasty and evil Cruella, who makes winter coats out of the piebald dog fur. Estella wants to become a fashion designer. She has talent and that’s how the fashion icon Baronesse von Hellmann takes notice of her. A real diva, played great by Emma Thompson. Greetings, “The devil wears Prada” and Emma Thompson is on a par with her colleague Meryl Streep when it comes to being beastly and arrogant. When Estella finds out that the baroness was involved in the death of her mother, she gradually becomes Cruella … and she wants revenge.









The film is almost like a Disney fashion show. With a fantastic, multi-faceted Emma Stone as fashion punk. In places I felt reminded of the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix. The film scores with a stylish look, great characters, a great soundtrack and good staging. In short: Cruella offers high entertainment value. By the way: the Dalmatians don’t play a big role in this prequel either. It looks like a sequel, though. After Cruella was shown at the same time in the cinema and on Disney + for an extra fee, the film is now included for all subscribers. (Disney +)