Pokémon turns 25 – and celebrates with nostalgia clip and Katy Perry

They are small, brightly colored and cute – and need to be caught, collected and trained. We’re talking about Pokémon. The little anime characters had started to conquer the world 25 years ago. In 1996 the first game appeared in Japan, at that time still under the name “Pocket Monsters”, two years later with the current name in the USA, and finally also in Germany. 25 years – that’s 890 Pokémons, trading cards, a television series, several video games (which have sold 200 million times) and 21 movies. So an all-round success.

Pikachu and his friends are still very popular. In 2016, when the game “Pokemón Go” was launched, in which Pokémons had to be caught on the street, there were suddenly groups in the streets with all Pokémon hunters staring at their cell phone displays.

25 years of Pokémon: Celebrating with Pokémon fan Katy Perry

So it is not surprising that there is a lot to celebrate in the anniversary year. Pokemón is currently delighting fans with a nostalgic video posted on social media. The beginnings of the Pokémon can be seen there, played on the Gameboy at that time, further color editions were added over the years, as were other figures.

Fans all over the world are now sharing their memories and experiences with the cult characters using the hashtag # pokemon25. One of them: superstar Katy Perry. She took her Pokémon trading cards to school, she reports on Twitter. “I can’t believe that […] I’m now part of the # pokemon25 celebrations, ”she writes.

Katy Perry already visited the “Pokémon Café” in Japan

So Katy Perry will be one of the faces, but above all the voice in the anniversary year – there will be several actions and songs under the title “P25 Music”. For the singer, there is also some nostalgia involved, because she comes out as a huge fan of the colorful characters. While on tour in Japan, she even visited the “Pokémon Café”, she reveals at the start of the campaign.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life, from playing the video games on my Gameboy, to swapping Pokémon TCG cards at school, to catching Pokémon on the street with ‘Pokémon Go!’,” She said in a press release from her childhood and youth. “It is an honor to be selected to celebrate a franchise that has given me so much pleasure over the past 25 years, watching it grow and bring the same joy to children around the world as it does me.”

Pokémon Turns 25: Promotions Planned Throughout 2021

What exactly Pokémon and Katy Perry are planning, and which other artists are still on board, is not yet known. Campaigns should take place and be advertised over and over again throughout the year, a website was created specifically for this purpose. However, it has been announced that there will be new merchandise products for fans. However, it is not yet clear whether these will also be sold in Germany.