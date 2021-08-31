Nine Perfect Strangers: Series with Nicole Kidman starts in August – Culture

Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Photo: 2021 Hulu





The Big Little Lies team has come together again to produce a series. “Nine Perfect Strangers” can be seen on Amazon Prime from August. Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy play the leading roles.

It could be a summer highlight for series fans: “Nine Perfect Strangers”, the eight-part drama series starring Nicole Kidman (53) and Melissa McCarthy (50), starts on August 20 with the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video. As was also announced, another episode will appear every week afterwards. After “Big Little Lies”, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is the next bestselling novel from the pen of Australian author Liane Moriarty (54), which will be filmed as a series.









This is what it’s all about

In a small health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers want to find a way to a better way of life. A first look at the remote property can already be seen in the trailer for the series. Just like the resort manager, Masha (Nicole Kidman). She has made it her business to breathe new life into the tired minds and bodies of the participants. But the nine strangers have no idea what they are really getting into …

The shooting of “Nine Perfect Strangers” took place in Australia. In addition to Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, the cast includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving.







“Nine Perfect Strangers” is produced by the team behind the hit series “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”: Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and David E Kelley. Jonathan Levine is the director and producer. David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth are responsible for the script.