Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Michael Wendler: His villa in Florida is for sale

By Vimal Kumar
August 31, 2021 – 8:51 am

For $ 899,000
Michael Wendler has lived in the USA for several years.

Photo: imago / Future Image

Michael Wendler apparently wants to make money from his villa in Florida. The Cape Coral property is currently for sale for $ 899,000.

The pop singer Michael Wendler (49) apparently wants to part with his villa in Florida. At least this is currently for sale at the online real estate agent Realtor.com, among others, as the “Bild” newspaper initially reported. The property is advertised there in an advertisement for a price of 899,000 US dollars (around 760,000 euros).





The ad states that it is a property with three garages, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also talk of an “oversized” property and a “modern floor plan”. The villa is equipped, among other things, with a boat mooring and a pool, as the pictures reveal.


A sale would be a big win for Michael Wendler


The price development of the villa, which is compulsory published in the USA, is also interesting. It was last acquired by Wendler in 2017 for $ 474,900 (around 400,000 euros). A sale for $ 899,000 would be a big win for the singer.

Wendler currently lives on the 1,400 square meter property in the city of Cape Coral together with his wife Laura Müller (21). The pop star has been living in the USA since 2016.



Vimal Kumar
