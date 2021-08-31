Mary Poppins Returns – New picture with Emily Blunt is reminiscent of original scenes

Over 50 years after Mary Poppins was released in 1964, the singing nanny returns to theaters later this year. In Mary Poppins’ return, actress Emily Blunt slips into the title role. After in March already a first picture as well as the first teaser trailer for the sequel, in which Blunt floated from heaven to London soil in her iconic role, is now available exclusively from Entertainment Weekly a another new picture seen from the movie.

Check out the new picture from Mary Poppins’ Return below, with the nanny being carried up the streets of London on hands:

© Disney Mary Poppins Returns







The new picture from Mary Poppins’ Return is reminiscent of the original

The new picture assigns a certain similarity the classical dance scenes of the original on. For comparison, you can watch a video from Mary Poppins again below, in which the title character dances with the chimney sweeps over London’s rooftops:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from YouTube, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, however, director Rob Marshall promised that in its sequel he would do the Never copy dance scenes and choreographies directly from the original wool.

That is what Mary Poppins’ Return is all about

In Mary Poppins’ return, the eponymous nanny (Emily Blunt) returns 20 years after returned to London on her adventure with the Banks family, where they had a City in the economic crisis experienced. Here the grown-up children Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Wishaw) can barely survive with Michael’s three children. With her boyfriend Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Mary Poppins wants to bring some of her incomparable magic back into the lives of the Banks family.

© Disney Mary Poppins Returns

The cast of Mary Poppins’ Return also includes Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and Dick van Dyke. From the December 20, 2018 the sequel is running in German cinemas.

What do you think of the new picture from Mary Poppins’ return?