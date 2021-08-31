Live like a movie star on the shores of Lake Como

by Michelle Jackson

The stunning turquoise waters of Lake Como are as dazzling as the stars that flock there to escape the lights. What better way to enjoy the mountains that stretch across this lake than with the comfort and style of a movie star as you explore the area. Vacation on Lake Como It’s been popular with the rich and famous since Roman times, and more recently some of the most famous A-listers own homes on its shores, from Madonna to Richard Branson and Sly Stallone to Gianni Versace. A look at George Clooney may not be on our itinerary, but you will be treated like a VIP with our expertise Italian vacation Guidelines.

After you settle into our carefully selected accommodations, travel management ensures that you explore Lake Como VIP style and take a private boat ride. It brings you up close and personal to the jewel-like villas dotted along the coast. The 22 bedroom Villa Oleandra at Clooney in Laglio is one of the many stunning homes to try and enjoy on the tour.

We’ll stop in Bellagio, known as the pearl of Lake Como, and you’ll have plenty of time to do some dazzling shopping and find the perfect gift or souvenir to take home. You can also brush your shoulders with a connoisseur in a café on the lively Piazza San Giacomo. The stunning architecture and villas are steeped in history and our guides can’t wait to share their stories with you. As always, free time is an important part of our Italian vacation and a stroll on the shores of this picturesque town will be a highlight for some of you.





Lake Como is near Milan, known as the center of Italian fashion and home to the oldest shopping mall in the world, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Discover the best of Milan with our tour guides on a full-day excursion to this eclectic city. We guarantee you sightseeing in comfort and style, especially the impressive exterior of the cathedral on the Piazza del Duomo. While prices in the shops can be worth movie star salaries, our guides are happy to show you how to enjoy the best of Milan like a local. Art lovers and especially Renaissance lovers can see da Vinci’s Last Supper in the former Dominican monastery in Santa Maria delle Grazie. After spending your day in charming Milan, you’ll be transported back to the lazy shores of Lake Como like a celebrity.









Our travel department has spent twenty five years in business putting together some of the most exciting experiences for you and enjoying our Lake Como itinerary. This trip takes you on a single-track train from Poschiavo to Diavolezza and then with the bus transfer to St. Moritz.

Your days off can be as stressful or relaxing as you want them to be. One of the best ways to take in the beauty of Lake Como and enjoy La Dolce Vita is to bask in the Italian sun at the Lido, and there are plenty of options. For a really inspiring morning or a picnic, Villa del Balbianello is one of the specials Attractions to explore Lake Como. The spiral staircase lined with plane and cypress trees and the entrance will appeal to those who love the finer things of this treasury of Chinese, African, and pre-Columbian art.

The travel department also wants to delight your taste buds on our tours, and for those who love Italian food, make sure you don’t leave without trying Osso Buca. Lombardy’s most famous dish is veal, cooked with delicacy to the bone, and some cooking awaits you.

Your local guides will always find the best places to make sure you have an authentic experience with us. They are used to spotting the stars and can help you find whoever is in the city while hiding from the lights too, of course.

With 25 years of experience perfecting tours to 100 destinations around the world, Travel section Escorted vacations typically include flights, accommodations, transfers, and guided tours. You plan your trip carefully so that you can experience the most beautiful holiday highlights in the company of a friendly local guide. See more with the travel section!

