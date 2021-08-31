Tuesday, August 31, 2021
“Ignoring things”: Anna Faris talks about their breakups

Honest words from a divorced woman! Anna Faris (44) has had little luck with their marriages so far. After working with the actor from 2004 to 2008 Ben Indra (42) had been married, she tried her luck with Chris Pratt (41) just under a year later. However, they surprisingly announced their love-out in the summer of 2017. Meanwhile this marriage has also been divorced – and Anna now speaks openly about their breakups.

In her podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified” the mother of one son now speaks to Rachel Bilson (39) about her failed relationships. “I think after every breakup I realized at some point that there were a lot of things I had ignored that I really shouldn’t have done”, she reveals. What exactly she means by that clarifies Anna not on – but another statement makes the fans a bit puzzled.

as Anna brings a listener to the conversation, she hopes the 44-year-old will give her advice. She is considering canceling her wedding. “I really feel like breaking an engagement is a smarter, stronger, bolder move than what I did. That was like, well, I guess everyone expects this, so let’s just go ahead and do it.”, reads Annas Answer. At this point, she leaves open whether she regrets one of her two weddings.




