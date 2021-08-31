“Ignoring things”: Anna Faris talks about their breakups

Honest words from a divorced woman! Anna Faris (44) has had little luck with their marriages so far. After working with the actor from 2004 to 2008 Ben Indra (42) had been married, she tried her luck with Chris Pratt (41) just under a year later. However, they surprisingly announced their love-out in the summer of 2017. Meanwhile this marriage has also been divorced – and Anna now speaks openly about their breakups.

In her podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified” the mother of one son now speaks to Rachel Bilson (39) about her failed relationships. “I think after every breakup I realized at some point that there were a lot of things I had ignored that I really shouldn’t have done”, she reveals. What exactly she means by that clarifies Anna not on – but another statement makes the fans a bit puzzled.

as Anna brings a listener to the conversation, she hopes the 44-year-old will give her advice. She is considering canceling her wedding. “I really feel like breaking an engagement is a smarter, stronger, bolder move than what I did. That was like, well, I guess everyone expects this, so let’s just go ahead and do it.”, reads Annas Answer. At this point, she leaves open whether she regrets one of her two weddings.









advertisement

Anna Faris, actress

advertisement

Anna Faris and her first husband Ben Indra

advertisement

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, 2015

163 Yes totally! I really thought she was happy with Chris! 228 Not really – after a breakup you always see a relationship with different eyes.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz