Hugh Jackman: This is how he spends his corona arrest – entertainment

Hugh Jackman at the 2019 Brit Awards. Photo: Landmark Media / ImageCollect





Actor Hugh Jackman is back in his native Australia. Because he came from the USA, he is currently in corona quarantine for 14 days. On Instagram, he shows his fans how he kills time.

Hugh Jackman (52) is apparently bored. Because the actor recently traveled from the United States to his native Australia, he had to be in a 14-day forced quarantine. The 52-year-old tells his Instagram followers how he spends the time during the corona arrest and even reveals details about his first kiss.

“Good morning Australia,” Jackman wrote on Instagram four days ago. “Second sunrise in quarantine.” In his posts, the actor counts down the days like a countdown. “Day three in quarantine. I’ve got dressed,” he wrote proudly three days ago and added # 11to go to the post – eleven days to go. Now he has started a small clip series with the hashtag #fromwhaticanremember and tells stories from his past.









Hugh Jackman remembers his first kiss

On his fourth day in quarantine, the 52-year-old reported his first kiss. “Sarah, I’m sorry I’m telling you this now,” says Jackman, and tells how he told all his friends where he wanted to meet his crush at the time. When he wanted to kiss her, all the friends came and interrupted the romantic moment: “They chased us and eventually left. Then we had our first kiss.” The actor said he met her a year ago.

The 52-year-old has to spend a few more days in a quarantine hotel. Hugh Jackman can be seen in the mysterious thriller “Reminiscence” from August 19th. The father of two has been married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness for 25 years – they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in April.





