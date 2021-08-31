How real is the love comeback really?

The couple are now heading on their apparent Turtel vacation to the Italian island of Capri by luxury yacht. And there you seem to believe in the love of the two. “They looked very much in love, went hand in hand and had a certain chemistry. I think this relationship is real, ”says journalist Giuseppe Catuogno to RTL, who saw the two of them live. Tourists and locals are right in the thick of it when “Bennifer” strolls hand in hand through the streets of Capri. It is true that here, too, you can always hear a slight doubt and angry tongues that consider it a PR gag, but also voices that attest to the authenticity of this love.









Just like that of the jeweler who J.Lo always pays a visit when she is on Capri. RTL met him: “She was here with A-Rod three years earlier and it was a huge surprise because they went everywhere, in the shops, in the restaurants. She wanted to marry A-Rod on Capri and everyone was expecting her wedding when she came back. But she came with a new one. It was a shock and a surprise, a Hollywood moment! “

So whoever has really experienced her believes in “Bennifer” – and somehow the long, historical love story between the two of them couldn’t go on, right? (rla)