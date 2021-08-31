How he convinced Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun’

When asked if it was difficult to get Tom on board, Jerry recalled, “It wasn’t easy. We wanted Tom after seeing ‘Loose Business’ and he was kind of hesitant and hesitant.” But Bruckheimer had to convince him, so he called the Navy without further ado and asked for a test flight for Cruise in a military jet. The Navy was cooperative and invited the Hollywood star to El Centro, California, to fly with them. Variety ‘added: “He was going there on his motorcycle and he had just finished a movie with Ridley Scott,’ Legend ‘and his hair was long and tied in a ponytail, and they looked at him and thought, let’s take this hippie with, give him the ride of his life. ”









Instead of being put off by the loops and swoops, Cruise then picked up the pay phone and enthusiastically accepted the strip. “He landed, went to a phone booth, called me and said, ‘Jerry. I’m doing the movie. I love it.’ He became an incredible pilot himself. He can fly pretty much any airplane there is. ”

Jerry credits both Cruise and the late director Tony Scott for the success of the film. The sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is slated to hit theaters later this year.

BANG Showbiz