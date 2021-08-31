Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Hollywood stars are selling their villas – and not just because of the pandemic

By Sonia Gupta
    Michelle Pfeiffer’s home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Bought almost two years ago for the equivalent of 20.4 million francs, she sold it this August for 25 million US dollars.

    Pfeiffer is currently in front of the camera for the Marvel adventure “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, which is due to appear in 2023.

    In 2018, Winfrey turned over 8 million dollars for her property with water exposure. After an extensive renovation, it has now sold it for 14 million.

The first signs were already in 2020, and now the boom has taken off. The US has never sold so many luxury homes since the 2008 financial crisis. Many providers have well-known names, such as Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer (63), who obviously doesn’t care about her pool and has just sold her villa with a large bathing area for 25 million US dollars.

For some celebrities, the reason for selling is obvious. You have a new partner and want to move in with him like Pfeiffer’s colleague Jennifer Lopez (52), who is looking at villas with her old and new friend Ben Affleck (49). To do this, it needs liquid funds. However, she has not yet got rid of her New York penthouse.


Sonia Gupta
