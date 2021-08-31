Tuesday, August 31, 2021
He enjoyed working on his new film

By Sonia Gupta
Thomas Hitzlsperger: Football has become more tolerant

Denzel Washington was “full of energy” while filming the thriller ‘The Little Things’ alongside Rami Malek and Jared Leto.
The 66-year-old actor plays Joe “Deke” Deacon in the crime thriller and admitted that working with the two younger Oscar-winning winners on set spurred him on to excellence.

“It was absolutely inspiring to have them on the film. I thought, ‘Oh-oh. I’d better read the script ‘. Just kidding!” In one scene in the film, Denzel’s character has to climb up a drainpipe and run over a roof. The Oscar winner admitted he wanted to pass that on to one of his younger co-stars. He told the Daily Mail: “There comes a time in life when you’re just not the guy to run over the roof anymore. I said to Rami, ‘Go and run over the roof!’ ”However, Washington then decided to do the part itself – much to the surprise of director John Lee Hancock. He just hoped that it wasn’t too strenuous and uncomfortable for the Hollywood star. Filmmaker Hancock explains: “I always expected Denzel to say that we would do the scene in a different way. Hopefully it was uncomfortable for its age. Because he’s not 25-year-old Joe Deacon – or 25-year-old Denzel Washington. So you had to watch him struggle up there. “




