Cult film for the first time in 4K Ultra HD in Germany – MANN.TV

Tuesday, August 31, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
“Lord of War – Dealer of Death” – film review – There are quite a few fans who do not see the cult flick “Con Air” as the best film by Nicolas Cage, but rather his role in the legendary action satire “Lord of War – Merchant of Death ”. That is quite understandable, because Cage delivers a fantastic performance in the lead role as the unscrupulous gunsman Yuri Orlov.

In addition, “Lord of War” has meanwhile also achieved cult status. Now there is also a treat for the home theater for all fans. Because “Lord of War” appears as a 2-disc Limited Collector’s Editions in the mediabook. In addition to the great presentation and the 24-page booklet, the highlight here is undoubtedly the 4K version of the film.


Vimal Kumar
