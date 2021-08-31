Cult film for the first time in 4K Ultra HD in Germany – MANN.TV

“Lord of War – Dealer of Death” – film review – There are quite a few fans who do not see the cult flick “Con Air” as the best film by Nicolas Cage, but rather his role in the legendary action satire “Lord of War – Merchant of Death ”. That is quite understandable, because Cage delivers a fantastic performance in the lead role as the unscrupulous gunsman Yuri Orlov.

In addition, “Lord of War” has meanwhile also achieved cult status. Now there is also a treat for the home theater for all fans. Because “Lord of War” appears as a 2-disc Limited Collector’s Editions in the mediabook. In addition to the great presentation and the 24-page booklet, the highlight here is undoubtedly the 4K version of the film.

For the first time in Germany in 4K Ultra HD

After all, this edition of “Lord of War” appears for the first time in Germany in 4K Ultra HD including Dolby Vision and HDR10. A great thing, especially to relive this classic genre with the most modern standards. Because what director Andrew Niccol (“Gattaca”) brought to the screen with this flick belongs to the top Hollywood category.

Especially because Niccol uses this biting action satire to deal mercilessly and with bitter cynicism with the international arms trade. In addition to Nicolas Cage, he has landed a well-known cast – including Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Ethan Hawke and Ian Holm.









One of Nicolas Cage’s best roles

The result is an exciting and extremely fast-paced thriller drama in which Yuri Orlov and his brother Vitaly enter the dirty but lucrative arms business. He quickly worked his way up from being a petty criminal in Little Odessa to becoming the world’s most powerful arms dealer.

His clients include heads of state, rebels, peace fighters and governments from around the world. But at the height of his career, the authorities become aware of his unscrupulous machinations. Interpol agent Jack Valentine does everything to stop Orlov. Wife Ava also gives Orlov an ultimatum.

Cult film with a brain

Getting out of the business of death is not that easy, however. Actually everyone should have seen “Lord of War – Merchant of Death”, because this film shows unadorned what it means to do business with wars – and above all what it does to people.

Therefore, we can not only recommend this special and worthwhile 2-Disc Limited Collector’s Editions in the “Lord of War” mediabook to every fan, but also to everyone who has not yet seen the flick. Simply a cult film with a brain and a terrific Nicolas Cage!

Lord of War – Dealer of Death (capelight pictures) – Release: Aug. 20, 21