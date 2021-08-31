Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Conchita Wurst works as a model for Rihanna

By Sonia Gupta
IMAGO / Sven Simon

04/04/2021 8:15 pm

Rihanna loves extraordinary people. No wonder that she made Conchita Wurst the brand ambassador for her label “Savage X Fenty”.

Conchita, better known as Conchita Wurst (32), was able to land a gigantic job. The singer and travesty artist (bourgeois Tom Neuwirth) now works for none other than Rihanna (33).

The Austrian was hired as an ambassador for the underwear label “Savage X Fenty”.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Conchita / TOM / WURST (@conchitawurst)



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
