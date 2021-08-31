Conchita Wurst works as a model for Rihanna

Conchita works as a model for Rihanna

Rihanna loves extraordinary people. No wonder that she made Conchita Wurst the brand ambassador for her label “Savage X Fenty”.

Conchita, better known as Conchita Wurst (32), was able to land a gigantic job. The singer and travesty artist (bourgeois Tom Neuwirth) now works for none other than Rihanna (33).

The Austrian was hired as an ambassador for the underwear label “Savage X Fenty”.

Sexy in women’s lingerie

The musician announced the great news this week on Instagram. In a total of six postings he showed himself in a variation on attractive underwear. From beautiful underwear to ultra-sexy catsuits made of leopard lace that covers almost everything, except for the bottom.

Sensuality for everyone

Conchita goes perfectly with Rihanna’s women’s lingerie – even if he’s a man. Because Rihanna has always wanted to make sensuality possible for everyone with her fashion.









In his caption, the singer sums up this important message aptly. He writes: “Wild, empowerment and inclusivity. Proud to be a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty. “

Incidentally, the musician now also sells very “classic” men’s underwear.

Rihanna is changing the fashion world

With her drive to make fashion for everyone, Rihanna has long-term changed the world of fashion. For many years it was common for clothes to only go up to size 42. Cool young fashion in XXL, sexy underwear in plus sizes or bras for very large breasts were very difficult to find. Behind this was the unspoken message that it would not be right anyway to feel sensual or even to present oneself with such fullness.

The musician sees it very differently. She makes fashion for everyone. No matter what skin color and no matter what weight. At her fashion shows, wonderfully different people strut down the catwalk and she also hires models who represent the entire world for her online shops.

