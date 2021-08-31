Chris Pratt confirms return as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Avengers: Infinity War © 2018 Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Pictures

Source: Chris Pratt Instagram

If an online portals as closely linked to Hollywood’s film and series industry as Deadline, Variety or The Hollywood Reporter report something, you can completely rely on the truthfulness of the message. Often the official confirmation from the studio, the film and series creators, or the actors does not come until some time later. So also with Chris Pratt, whose return as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder already in November of Deadline was reported. In a new one Instagram-Video, however, Pratt has finally confirmed his cast in Taika Waititi’s film and revealed that he will fly to Australia to film the film next week:

I have Guardians next year. And I have Thor. I will be playing in Thor in Australia so I will be traveling to Australia in about a week.

That Thor: Love and Thunder Will be filmed from this month on has been known for some time, and actors like Natalie Portman, first after Thor – The Dark Kingdom returns to the MCU, and the new villain cast Christian Bale have already gathered in Australia to prepare for the shooting. For the Australian Thor actor Chris Hemsworth it is of course his home anyway. Tessa Thompson will soon be on her way to Australia to film her scenes as New Asgard's ruler Valkyrie.









That at least some Guardians of the Galaxy in the fourth ThorMovie would occur has long been speculated since Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame left Earth with the Guardians in search of new adventures. I’m pretty sure that Pratt’s Star-Lord won’t be the only Guardians to appear in the film, especially because actors like Bradley Cooper (Rocket) or Vin Diesel (Groot) don’t even have to fly to Australia to see theirs To play roles in the film.

In addition to the actors already mentioned, also returns Jaimie Alexander back as Thor’s comrade Lady Sif in the film. She was last seen in the cinema The Dark Kingdom, but after that she made two guest appearances at “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” Your return in Thor – day of decision did the filming of the thriller series “Blind spot” prevented. So she may have escaped Hela’s (Cate Blanchett) rampage, to which Thor’s other warrior friends Fandral (Zachary Levy), Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) and Hogun (Tadanobu Asano) fell victim.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected on 5.05.2022 come to our cinemas.