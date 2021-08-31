Buy Harmony, Solana, Fantom, Kusama, Cosmos, Elrond: With these cryptos there are currently strong profits!

The global crypto market is largely stable today, Tuesday. In the early morning, the market capitalization of all digital currencies is unchanged. However, some altcoins stand out positively. While Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto currency, is pulling the crypto market down by around 1.5%, there are some altcoins that are performing positively. The following article is about the top coins of the last 24 hours, where investors are currently recording strong profits.

Open a free crypto broker account? Trade real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely with eToro *.

Harmony (ONE)

One of the strongest coins of the day is the Harmony crypto project with the native token ONE. Because in the past 24 hours the price rose by over 30%. This made up the previous week’s loss and is now over 10% up in the last seven days. At the same time, the price jump made it possible to overcome the highs from August, so that there is now upside potential. Now the prices from April and May 2021 could come back within reach. The momentum at ONE is positive.

Solana (SOL)

With Solana, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies is also one of the best coins of the day. While the other digital coins from the top 10 according to market capitalization are mostly in the red, Solana is almost 20% up. In recent weeks, more and more private and institutional investors have asked for the SOL Coin from the Solana Blockchain, which is increasingly positioning itself as a competitor to Ethereum, Cardano and Co. The recent rally of over 220% last month set new all-time highs for Solana. The momentum remains positive, even if the risk of profit-taking increases in the short term.

Fantom (FTM)

In the past 24 hours, the Fantom rate rose over 20%. In the past week, the price rose by almost 50%. With this, Fantom is consistently moving towards the all-time high from May. The last resistances now seem to have been overcome. The next test is likely to be the record high at $ 0.948213. There is still a long way to go, however, so that further price gains are likely in the next few days and weeks.

Cosmos (ATOM)

With a price increase of over 15% in the past 24 hours, the value of Cosmos rose to currently 23.44 US dollars. This means that the development over the last month remains remarkable. ATOM has posted a return of over 80% in the past 30 days. The upward trend of the last few weeks has been firmly established since mid-July. Now the price region between $ 23.80 and $ 24 should be important to confirm the strong momentum.









Kusama (KSM)

The Kusama crypto project is a public blockchain that is linked to the Polkadot Network. It has now reached a market cap of over 3 billion US dollars. In the past 24 hours, KSM gained over 25% in value. This applies the performance to a weekly perspective and is now more than 15% positive. With the strong price increase, they clearly surpassed the $ 350 mark, which has represented the upper end of the sideways range in recent weeks. This means that there seems to be further upside potential. In the short term, USD 400 could be targeted in order to then test the price level from May 2021. At that time, KSM was even briefly quoted above 620 US dollars.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond with the native token EGLD is also one of the top coins of the day. The Elrond Network is known as a fast and scalable blockchain platform. In the last 24 hours, EGLD performed strongly with almost 15%. However, there has been a consolidating sideways movement since yesterday afternoon. After that, however, EGLD could rush forward at full speed towards US $ 200.

Open a free crypto broker account? Trade real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely with eToro *.