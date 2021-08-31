Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Polkadot

With a trading volume of $ 126 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,139 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 41 percent. The market was up 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.52 percent. The Bitcoin price this morning is $ 47,225.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 890.07 billion (-1.19%)

24h trading volume: $ 30,081 million (+ 3.18%)

24h High: $ 48,713.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



The Ethereum course could look forward to an increase of 2.09 percent in the last few hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,237.02.

Market Cap: $ 380.82 billion (+ 2.67%)

24h trading volume: $ 22,015 million (+ 24.2%)

24h high: $ 3,348.27

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -0.65 percent change in price for the Cardano price. The price is currently at $ 2.79.

Market Cap: $ 89.9 billion (-0.26%)

24h trading volume: US $ 4,211 million (-8.77%)

24h high: $ 2.85

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course had to give way by 2.53 percent. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 462.32.

Market Cap: $ 71.78 billion (-1.95%)

24h trading volume: 1,964 million US dollars (+ 6.72%)

24h high: $ 480.48

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 66.02 billion (+ 0.19%)

24h trading volume: $ 57,745 million (+ 6.65%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course









XRP



With a change of -0.13 percent, the XRP price redefines the word sideways. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.13 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 52.6 billion (+ 0.5%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,617 million (-15.23%)

24h high: $ 1.15

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.5 percent. The price is trading at $ 0.27.

Market Cap: $ 36.07 billion (-1.85%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,344 million (+ 13.79%)

24h high: $ 0.28

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Solana



In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 19.93 percent. The price is currently at 116.50 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 34.06 billion (+ 19.59%)

24h trading volume: 5,000 million US dollars (+ 206.47%)

24h high: $ 117.65

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot



The Polkadot course was catapulted 7.62 percent. This is reflected in a rate of US $ 27.10.

Market Cap: $ 27.98 billion (+ 8.5%)

24h trading volume: 1,854 million US dollars (+ 1.19%)

24h high: $ 27.50

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the USD coin rate has only changed 0.16 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.45 billion (+ 0.94%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,433 million (+ 44.88%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

Arweave course : $ 59.29 ( 46.57 %)

: $ 59.29 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.13 ( 28.58 %)

: $ 0.13 ( %) Solana course : $ 116.50 ( 19.93 %)

: $ 116.50 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.83 ( 15.89 %)

: $ 0.83 ( %) Cosmos course: $ 23.31 ( 14.82 %)

Flop 5

Tezos course : $ 5.36 ( -5.03 %)

: $ 5.36 ( %) PancakeSwap course : $ 23.10 ( -5.77 %)

: $ 23.10 ( %) Internet computer course : $ 64.24 ( -6.77 %)

: $ 64.24 ( %) Decentraland course : $ 0.95 ( -7.22 %)

: $ 0.95 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 42.02 ( -7.68 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 31, 2021 at 7:01 am.