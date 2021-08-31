Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Polkadot

With a trading volume of $ 126 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,139 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 41 percent. The market was up 2 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.52 percent. The Bitcoin price this morning is $ 47,225.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 890.07 billion (-1.19%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 30,081 million (+ 3.18%)
- 24h High: $ 48,713.00
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum course could look forward to an increase of 2.09 percent in the last few hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,237.02.
- Market Cap: $ 380.82 billion (+ 2.67%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 22,015 million (+ 24.2%)
- 24h high: $ 3,348.27
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -0.65 percent change in price for the Cardano price. The price is currently at $ 2.79.
- Market Cap: $ 89.9 billion (-0.26%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 4,211 million (-8.77%)
- 24h high: $ 2.85
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin course had to give way by 2.53 percent. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 462.32.
- Market Cap: $ 71.78 billion (-1.95%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,964 million US dollars (+ 6.72%)
- 24h high: $ 480.48
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 66.02 billion (+ 0.19%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 57,745 million (+ 6.65%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
With a change of -0.13 percent, the XRP price redefines the word sideways. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.13 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 52.6 billion (+ 0.5%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,617 million (-15.23%)
- 24h high: $ 1.15
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.5 percent. The price is trading at $ 0.27.
- Market Cap: $ 36.07 billion (-1.85%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,344 million (+ 13.79%)
- 24h high: $ 0.28
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 19.93 percent. The price is currently at 116.50 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 34.06 billion (+ 19.59%)
- 24h trading volume: 5,000 million US dollars (+ 206.47%)
- 24h high: $ 117.65
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot course was catapulted 7.62 percent. This is reflected in a rate of US $ 27.10.
- Market Cap: $ 27.98 billion (+ 8.5%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,854 million US dollars (+ 1.19%)
- 24h high: $ 27.50
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the USD coin rate has only changed 0.16 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 27.45 billion (+ 0.94%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 2,433 million (+ 44.88%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- Arweave course: $ 59.29 (46.57 %)
- Harmony course: $ 0.13 (28.58 %)
- Solana course: $ 116.50 (19.93 %)
- Fantom course: $ 0.83 (15.89 %)
- Cosmos course: $ 23.31 (14.82 %)
Flop 5
- Tezos course: $ 5.36 (-5.03 %)
- PancakeSwap course: $ 23.10 (-5.77 %)
- Internet computer course: $ 64.24 (-6.77 %)
- Decentraland course: $ 0.95 (-7.22 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 42.02 (-7.68 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 31, 2021 at 7:01 am.