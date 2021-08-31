Bitcoin drops nearly $ 2,000 – was that the last crash before the rally?

Bitcoin was exposed to heavy losses tonight, but the bulls are currently fighting for the price. What’s next for BTC now?

$ 51,000 – the final hurdle

Bitcoin has been facing sharp overnight falls lately. Last night, too, BTC moved to just $ 48,700, but met fierce resistance there and was rejected as a result. This was followed by an almost vertical downward movement: Bitcoin fell from $ 48,700 to $ 46,770 within around three hours. A heavy loss – However, the bulls immediately stepped on the scene and have since struggled to push the reserve currency back up. BTC is currently trading at $ 47,770 and is consolidating its losses there. What’s next for the number 1 cryptocurrency by market capitalization from here?

The popular trader CryptoTony_ outlines two possible courses for Bitcoin in a short time frame. Bitcoin could either see a corrective retreat in September to make a higher low. Or BTC succeeds in moving beyond $ 51,000 – and thus triggering a new bull run. In the event of a correction, however, Bitcoin could fall as low as $ 39,000. This is suggested by a chart that CryptoTony_ shares in its assessment. He writes:

“I expect a pullback in September for the higher low and will buy this dip if we correctively fall … If we fall hard then I will just wait to get in.” Or break the offer at 51,000 and the cops are back. “

$ BTC / $ USD – update





Now i am sitting waiting for the next trade. I do expect a pullback in September for the higher low and will be buying this dip if we drop correctively .. If we drop hard then i will simply wait to enter Or flip the supply at 51,000 and the bulls are back pic.twitter.com/85BR0XIxbG – Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) August 31, 2021

Will Bitcoin still trade sideways for weeks?

Professional trader Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL on Twitter) shows a chart in a recent tweet that suggests something similar. Poppe has been emphasizing for a long time: Bitcoin has to crack $ 51k and establish itself permanently above it in order to trigger the next phase of the bull run. Then in turn, BTC could jump straight to more than $ 57,700.

However, there is also the possibility that Bitcoin will still trade sideways for weeks and not dare to make big leaps. Neither up nor down. Technical analyst Joe Mitoshi (@CryptoSays on Twitter) shares this assessment. But he admits: October may turn into bullish Bitcoin month. Prerequisite: the price manages to stay above $ 40,800. Investors should 9/13 and the 11.10. according to the chart expert:

“We could be bored with BTC for a few more weeks (supports how bullish the altcoins are). $ 52K is a major one […] Area and I am sure it is not easy to break. If price is able to stay above the defined range below, October should be good. Dates to be observed (1W) 13.9. and 11.10. “

We might get bored for a few more weeks on $ BTC (Supports how bullish alts are). $ 52K is a Major WP Level, and I’m sure it won’t break easily. If the price is able to stay above the defined range below, Oct should be good. Dates to watch (1W) 9 / 13th & 10 / 11th.#CryptoIkagi https://t.co/AvtK3V1zyV pic.twitter.com/MVaOWJOzYs – Joe • Mitoshi 🧑‍🚀 (@CryptoSays) August 31, 2021

