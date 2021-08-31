Ben Affleck went back to J.Lo: Ana de Armas loves “Tinder” boss – people

Overtime for Cupid!

The god of love seems to be very busy at the moment. After Hollywood star Ben Affleck (48) has had a crush on his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez (51) through Los Angeles for some time, Ben’s ex, actress Ana de Armas (33), is now also freshly in love.

And HE makes the heart of the beautiful Bond girl flutter: Tinder boss Paul Boukadakis (37). The US magazine reports Page Six.





Paul Boukadakis (left) is the new man at the side of the beautiful actress. If you take a closer look, you’ll notice: Ana de Armas has definitely stayed true to her typePhoto: Brad Barket / Getty Images for Kairos Society



Paul Boukadakis and a partner founded the video app startup Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017. Since then, the 37-year-old has been vice president of the US dating giant.

The handsome tech expert Ana de Armas has been dating for several months. Things should go really well between the two of them. So good that Ana is said to have already met Paul’s family, “Page Six” wants to know.

An insider said: “Paul and Ana met through friends. He actually lives in Austin, Texas, but commutes between Texas and Los Angeles. He spent a lot of time with Ana before she had to leave for Prague to film her new film. “

Ana de Armas is currently there for the Netflix production “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling (40) and Chris Evans (40) in front of the camera.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



That was the reason for Ana’s and Ben’s separation

Affleck and de Armas met and fell in love on the set of their joint film “Deep Water” last year, but surprisingly separated in January.









A friend of the former couple told the US magazine “Page Six” that there had been discrepancies in their life plans together: Ana wants her own children, but Ben doesn’t want any more kids. He already has three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (48).





The love-end of the dream couple came as a surprise to manyPhoto: Splash News



The friend knows: “Ana is fabulous and the kids loved her. I think it’s difficult to be a person who gets into such a relationship. “

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Ben Affleck is now celebrating a love comeback with his ex Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was together and even engaged from 2002 to 2004.