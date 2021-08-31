Beasts 3: This is how the new Grindelwald wants to replace Johnny Depp

Released 05/21/2021 8:57 AM

After the Johnny Depp scandal, Film Studio Warner asked the actor to leave the Fantastic Beasts 3 production. Depp complied with the request and a successor was quickly found in Mads Mikkelsen. Now Mikkelsen said what he intends to do with the role and what he thinks of Depp’s performance.

The lawsuit between Hollywood star Johnny Depp and an ex-wife Amber Heard is still on the table. There are still a few days to go to trial and it was only recently revealed that Heard may have lied in court. Lying under oath is a criminal offense and could even result in imprisonment. But just because both Depp and Heard made mistakes does not damage the reputation of the two actors any less. So Depp had to leave the film series “Fantastic Beasts”. Fortunately, fans get a prominent replacement in the form of Mads Mikkelsen.









Holy Mary Mother of God. When Mads Mikkelsen as #Grindelwald looks even half what it does in this photomontage, then my ovaries will not survive this film. pic.twitter.com/C3hO3SZuLE – Caro from Chaos (@carovonchaos) January 19, 2021

He spoke about the role in an interview with Collider. In no way will he try to copy Depp’s Grindelwald. That would be a nice experience neither for him nor for the audience. There is no need for imitation, especially with such a masterly representation as Depp made it. Mikkelsen will give the character its own character. There will be bridges between Depps and Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald, but fans will have to adjust to a changed villain.

Unfortunately, it will be more than a year before we can see Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. “Fantastic Beasts 3” is expected to start on July 14, 2022. Unfortunately, there have been several delays in the past, also due to the corona pandemic. Hopefully the appointment will stay this time.