Ariana Grande: Wedding Photos with Dalton Gomez

On May 15, 2021, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot. The first photos of the wedding have now been published.

New love

After Ariana Grande had dated the late rapper Mac Miller and the SNL comedian Pete Davidson in recent years, no one could really tie her to her. She got engaged to the latter American after only a few weeks together before she gave him the pass again and explained that she “didn’t know Pete at all” …

But Ariana Grande didn’t seem really sad and fell head over heels in love with Dalton Gomez a few months later. The singer finally spent the entire corona crisis with the real estate agent, confirmed the relationship in May 2020 and has only published a few photos with her lover since then. Anyway, Ari had kept the relationship to herself and wanted to get to know and love the new man in life before she presented him to her fans. Dalton himself asked for her hand at the end of December 2020, making Grande the happiest woman in the world:

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama” really hits different now

congrats for your wedding bby @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/hHAJVt0cZc





– sherly SSD (@leeknowxchan) May 18, 2021

Wedding confirmed

In May 2021 the time had finally come: As a press spokesman for Grande is said to have confessed to “People” magazine, the two had already married. In the “small and intimate” circle with 20 of her closest friends and family members, the ceremony is said to have taken place in her home in Montecito, California.

“They got married. It was small and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier, ”it concluded. And Ariana can no longer keep her luck to herself and for the first time published photos of her wedding dress, her groom and the actual wedding:

In just 28 minutes, the series of images on Instagram was able to generate over 4.2 million likes. And special postings about her own wedding dress, which is also said to have been designed by husband Dalton Gomez, were uploaded to the network.

Whether Ariana Grande-Butera, her maiden name, dropped her last name on May 15, 2021 and is now called Ariana Gomez, has not been explained in more detail.