Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNews"Aquaman 2" allegedly has horror film as a model - News 2021
News

“Aquaman 2” allegedly has horror film as a model – News 2021

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




“Aquaman” director James Wan is actually known for his works in the horror genre. He now wants to incorporate this experience into the upcoming DC sequel. In the interview, he revealed that it will be scarier this time.


Previous articleThe Bitcoin pizza for 400 million euros
Next articleHow real is the love comeback really?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv