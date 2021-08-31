“Aquaman 2” allegedly has horror film as a model – News 2021

“Aquaman” director James Wan is actually known for his works in the horror genre. He now wants to incorporate this experience into the upcoming DC sequel. In the interview, he revealed that it will be scarier this time.

The DC blockbuster “Aquaman” was released in 2018 and became so successful that the DCEU has been a serious competitor for Marvel since “Aquaman” at the latest. With Jason Momoa and Amber Heard at the helm, “Aquaman” grossed over 1.14 billion US dollars and of course got a sequel straight away. Director James Wan, who already directed the first part, will also sit behind the camera again.

Filming for “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” began a good month ago. The title of the sequel was announced by James Wan himself on Instagram as part of the filming start. Now the director commented again on the sequel, this time there were details about the content.











So it will be creepier this time, Wan would like to incorporate more horror elements into the film. In the second part of the series, you can allow yourself more, the fans who have already seen the first part will find it easier to accept the changes. Wan also revealed the inspiration for his film. This is “Planet Der Vampire” from 1965.

The statement almost sounds like James Wan intends to make a real horror film out of “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”. If you consider that the sequel should reach as large an audience as the first part, an age rating of 16 or 18 years is unrealistic. The scenes in “Aquaman 2” may be creepier, but certainly not more brutal.

How exactly “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” decides from its predecessor, we will find out by December 16, 2022 at the latest, when the film is released.