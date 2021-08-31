Anna Kendrick: No Cheshire Cat | GALA.de

Screen grace Anna Kendrick finds it terrible to be grinned at in the superficial Hollywood world – her film colleague Aubrey Plaza is a welcome change

Anna Kendrick, 29, thinks her colleague Aubrey Plaza, 30, is great – she reacts to nonsense just as annoyed as she does.

The Hollywood beauty (“Into the Woods”) can be admired next to her friend (“Parks and Recreation”) in the film “Life After Beth” and the two women became friends during the filming. It was really refreshing for Anna to find someone she could talk to. “I’m very close friends with Aubrey Plaza,” smiled the actress in an interview with the British edition of “Marie Claire” when asked which previous co-stars became real friends. “Hanging out with her is like a breath of fresh air in a world where people smile all the time. It’s a relief to hang out with someone who’s so allergic to shit.”









The actress can already look back on an impressive career and counts superstars like Robert Pattinson (28, “The Rover”) and Kristen Stewart (24, “Snow White and the Huntsman”) among her famous co-stars. The trio stood together in front of the camera for the mega-successful “Twilight” saga, but Anna is not at all surprised why the public was more interested in their colleagues. “I think people took note that I was there, but it didn’t seem to mean much to them beyond that because I played human,” she mused. “Twilight” fans love werewolves and vampires – the supernatural elements. People used to say, “Oh yeah, you’re in this movie. Can you tell me about all of the other people in the cast? “”

For her role as Beca in the hit movie “Pitch Perfect”, however, the grace received more attention, the second part of the music comedy will be in German cinemas on May 14, 2015.

What Anna will never forget: the collaboration with two-time Oscar winner George Clooney, 53 ,. Together they stood in front of the camera for the tragic comedy “Up in the Air”. Her role even earned the actress an Oscar nomination and spurred her career. But she will probably not forget the filming for another reason. “I found out what a big kid he is – he’s very playful,” she said of the Hollywood star. “He didn’t play tricks on me because I think he realized that I would have become a shaking pile of misery by then, but he was playing football while I was trying to prepare for a scene and he was blatant about my head to meet, “recalled Anna Kendrick.

CoverMedia