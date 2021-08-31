Amanda Seyfried returns in “Mamma Mia 2”

Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia! (2008) © Universal Pictures

Sources: Deadline, The Tracking Board

The musical sequel surprisingly announced last month Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! picks up speed. Although Universal’s original press release promised the return of numerous familiar faces from the first 2008 film, no returnees were initially named. Has now Amanda Seyfried, who played Meryl Streep’s film daughter Sophie in the first part and whose wedding the film was about, officially became the first actress for Mamma Mia! 2 signed. The online portal Tracking board reported that Meryl Streep, which received a Golden Globe nomination for its performance in the first film, will also be there again in the second part, but in a significantly smaller capacity than in the previous one. The new film should focus on Seyfrieds Sophie in the present and the young version of Streep’s character Donna in flashbacks. The young Donna has yet to be cast. The film made by Ol Parker (Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) will be written and directed, will include ABBA songs that weren’t used in the first film, as well as some of the most popular songs from Part 1. It is very likely that Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård are from the first film will give their roles to their best again (I’m afraid that Brosnan has not taken any singing lessons in the meantime).









Despite the atmospheric ABBA songs and a sizable cast, I wasn’t a huge fan of the first film when it hit theaters nine years ago. One of his greatest accomplishments, however, was playing the adorable Amanda Seyfried, who previously appeared primarily on the HBO series “Big Love” was known, helped her breakthrough in the cinema. She was one of the best voices in the original film and celebrated with us Les Misérables since then another musical success in the cinema. Below you can find the official music video for Seyfried’s version of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight”). The song was decoupled from the album as a single for marketing the film.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! starts with us presumably on 07/18/2018.