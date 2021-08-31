25 years of “Mission: Impossible”: Tom Cruise, take over! – Culture

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible 7 Photo: Imago





25 years ago Tom Cruise made a movie based on an old TV series. “Mission: Impossible” was a box office hit and the prelude to one of the most successful film series. Cruise is currently working on the next sequel.

London – He broke into the CIA headquarters in Langley, climbed the outer wall of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and crashed in a helicopter in the Kashmir Mountains. As the secret agent Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” film series, Tom Cruise regularly makes box-office rings. The first “Mission: Impossible” thriller hit cinemas 25 years ago. And since May 22, 1996, the famous words have been the prelude to every spectacular mission: “This message destroys itself in five seconds!”

Cruise, who was also responsible as a producer, had secured the film rights to the popular TV series of the 1960s, which was shown on television in Germany as “Kobra, take over”. “It screams to be a movie,” he said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” and raved about the TV template. “I had a trailer in mind, a story, the conspiracy – it was all there. And you can turn it in so many directions. “

The most important twist in the thriller from successful director Brian De Palma (“The Incorruptible”) did not go down well with the fans of the old series. Because their hero Jim Phelps, the head of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), turned out – Warning: spoilers – in the theatrical version as a villain. What was a brilliant twist in the movie annoyed some fans and original actor Peter Graves. The offer to play Phelps in the movie, Graves turned down disappointed. Jon Voight took on the role.









The agent Ethan Hunt assumes different identities with the help of masks

The cinema audience was not bothered by it. On the contrary. In Germany alone, 3.3 million viewers watched Ethan Hunt finally outsmart his former mentor and boss Jim. And they were excited when he hung on a rope from the ceiling in a high-security room at the CIA headquarters with motion sensors and a temperature alarm in order to steal a secret agent list from a computer. Every drop of sweat would be fatal. The exciting scene is legendary.

The famous theme music by Lalo Shifrin has been retained in the cinema. The film was filmed on location in Prague and London. In addition to the high-profile cast – including Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas and Vanessa Redgrave – the lifelike masks with which Hunt assumes different identities were remembered. And the exaggerated and entertaining showdown in the Eurotunnel. From a moving bullet train, Hunt jumps onto a helicopter and back. The hair-raising scene was shot in the studio and completed with groundbreaking, elaborate visual effects.







There have been five successful sequels since 2000

“Mission: Impossible” has had five successful sequels since 2000. John Woo’s sequel was silly, JJ Abrams’ third film in 2006 suffered from too many special effects. Only “Phantom Protocol” (2011) and “Rogue Nation” (2015) were high-class espionage thrillers again, which rivaled James Bond with breathtaking action scenes. Perfectionist Cruise impressed as his own stuntman, who didn’t even shrink from hanging on the outside of a flying Airbus A400M at an altitude of 1,500 meters.

The 58-year-old has been working with director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie since 2015. Three years ago, the duo made “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”, the best film in the series since Ethan Hunt first appeared in 1996. Cruise and McQuarrie have been working on Hunt’s next mission since last year.

Photos from the shoot promise another action spectacle. In Norway, Cruise jumped a motorcycle off a cliff. “I had about six seconds after jumping off the ramp to open the parachute,” the star told the film magazine “Empire”, “and I don’t want to get tangled up in the motorcycle. If I do that, things won’t turn out well. ”The stunt went according to plan. After corona-related delays, “Mission: Impossible 7” will probably be released in May 2022. “Mission: Impossible 8” is scheduled to start in the summer of 2023.