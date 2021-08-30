Twitter users celebrate Mars landing with memes

Berlin. The landing of the rover “Perseverance” on Mars cast a spell over people from all over the world – and also left its mark on social media. While cheers broke out in the control center of the US space agency Nasa on Thursday evening, the network community celebrated the successful landing with funny memes. Twitter users “shot” politicians and celebrities on the red planet.

NASA itself provided the perfect template for the memes: late on Thursday evening German time, the agency posted a first black and white photo of the planet’s surface on Twitter. The picture shows a section of the “Jezero Crater” as well as the shadow of the robot in the dry lake that has never been examined on site before. Many Twitter users availed themselves.









“Discovered life on Mars”, says a user whose meme shows US politician Bernie Sanders in his “grumpy chic” outfit sitting on the crater floor, with his arms crossed and thick knitted gloves with his folding chair. The snapshot of Sanders, which has long since become an Internet hype, was taken on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President.

“ET – the extraterrestrial” also smiles into the rover’s camera. Likewise, Hollywood star Matt Damon in his role as Mark Watney in “The Martian”.

A Twitter user also made fun of the Republican US Senator Ted Cruz, who flew on vacation to the Mexican Caribbean coast in the midst of the winter weather crisis in his home state of Texas.

His photomontage shows Cruz pulling his trolley case across the floor of the “Jezero Crater” on Mars.