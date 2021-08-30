Token Economy put to the test: the board game all about Bitcoin & Co.

Token Economy has successfully completed the crowdfunding phase. The finished version is now available for free.

for 2-6 players, ages 14+

Playing time: approx. 60 minutes

Authors: Felix Saible, Dominik Jocham, Loraine Olalia

Publisher: bots don’t cry

Price: approx. € 60

Monopoly? Everyone just knows! Since its inception in the 1930s, the game has conquered the entire globe. It has been translated into more than thirty different languages ​​and given countless variations. Hardly any subject is safe from the Monopoly madness. Whether as a Schalke 04, Beatles, Transformer, Bundeswehr or Pummeleinhorn edition, Monopoly caters for all tastes. So it’s actually a miracle that there is still no crypto edition of the popular board game. The creative minds of the Swiss team now have the gap “bots don’t cry” closed. Her project Token Economy was successfully financed via crowdfunding. Now the game moves on to the next phase. The board game can now be obtained from the in-house website.

Token Economy is more than just a Monopoly clone

Token Economy cannot entirely hide its proximity to classic Monopoly. So is it just another old game in a new guise? Token Economy does not have to put up with this accusation. It has enough independence to stand out from the veteran of the board game scene. You can see it the first time you look at the field. The classic tour of the streets is one branched network gave way, over which you walk with your character. So you don’t follow a given path like a lemming, but can now make your own decisions regarding the chosen route.

With Token Economy you decide which path your character takes. © bots don’t cry

Equipped with a small start-up capital, you set out to acquire various companies. If you land with the pawn on one of these trades, called assets in the game, you can purchase it with the necessary change. You get the Deed of ownershipwhich contains all relevant data about the purchased company. If another player lands on your asset during the game, rent is due. Until then, the token economy will still follow the well-known Monopoly principle.

Use rights of use strategically in the token economy

In contrast to the classic board game, all assets can be tokenized. Please what? With tokenization, usage rights or shares of objects on the Blockchain shown in the form of a token. These tokens can be traded so that you can, for example, acquire shares in a company. The Swiss professional club FC Zurich, for example, tokenize the transfer payments for new players. The fans or investors can participate in the transfer fee and purchase tokens and possibly even later earn financially from this player change. With these rights you can trade in Token Economy, buy into different companies or, of course, assign shares again.

With Token Economy you can take part in a player transfer from FC Zurich. © bots don’t cry

If you buy the Bern multi-storey car park, for example, you first need a major investment. One option, of course, would be to wait until other players rent a room from you and the money is brought back in the conventional way. But you may need fresh capital right now, then tokenization of the parking garage is a good alternative. You sell a few Shares to the other players, who will soon participate in your rental income. With the proceeds you can now go shopping again. Tokenization has another big advantage for you as investors. If your character walks across the starting field, you earn an additional one thousand Swiss francs for each tokenized assset. That quickly adds up to a decent amount of money.

The role of exchanges in the token economy

In addition to the numerous companies and projects, you can also join the two big ones Swiss stock exchanges participate. However, they play a special role in the token economy. They do not allow themselves to be tokenized, but are involved in many transactions and collect the corresponding fees for this. For example, the sale of tokens is always carried out via the exchange, which brings the deal over the stage for a few small bills. The same applies to trading in cryptocurrencies. This is made possible for all players as soon as a pawn moves onto one of a total of six course spaces on the field.

The exchange plays a very special role in the token economy. © bots don’t cryy







From a layman’s point of view, crypto trading is pretty much a game of chance. The prices for Bitcoin & Co. sometimes fluctuate from one extreme to the other like a lost paper in a storm. This unpredictability of cryptocurrencies is also reflected in the token economy. A rate card shows the current value of the currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Especially the course of the Bitcoins can skyrocket up to almost twenty times its value … and of course fall back into the basement. Since the value development can hardly be predicted, you unfortunately have to determine the scope of your purchases and sales before you uncover the course card. Fortunately, you still have a little flexibility. When you turn up the rate card, you are free to choose between any of the five currency forms listed, so you can hope to get out of the deal with a good deal.

Token Economy imparts knowledge in a playful way

The game is loosened up a little by numerous event fields on which you have to draw a card. When compiling the events, the authors made sure that they fit into the world of the token economy. So you shouldn’t expect to win a dance competition and pocket 1,000 francs for it. All events in the game could be something like that in the Financial world actually take place. Usually, a card modifies your own account balance by a small amount, but sometimes crypto currencies are also flushed into your virtual tills or another little surprise awaits you.

Trading cryptocurrencies is pretty speculative even in the token economy. © bots don’t cry

There are also some under the event cards Quiz questions mixed. A correct answer will be rewarded with 1,000 Swiss francs, if the answer is wrong, you will have to transfer 500 francs to the bank. Of course, all questions revolve around the topics of cryptocurrency and tokenization. During the game you will learn all kinds of interesting facts from the world of modern finance. You can also find the most important basic knowledge in the well-structured instructions for use. Here is a glossary of all terms from the crypto scene, so that you can get a good overview in a few minutes.

Token Economy uses realistic examples

There is also a list of all assets available in the game. Companies like FC Zurich or the multi-storey car park in Bern were not integrated into the game purely by chance. The instructions explain to you in a very understandable way which ones Motifs Those responsible have decided to tokenize their operations and what advantages will result for everyone involved. The background to tokens and crypto currencies is becoming increasingly clear without giving the feeling of having worked hard on this topic.

When it comes to event cards, the Token Economy attaches great importance to being realistic. © bots don’t cry

Token Economy is suitable for two to six players ages fourteen and up. The rules suggest that the game should take place over six rounds. If you stick to this suggestion, you should plan a playing time of a good hour for it. Otherwise you can easily adjust the game length according to your own ideas. If you are curious about the Token Economy, the best way to get the game is directly from the “bots don’t cry” webshop. Token Economy can be purchased there at a price of 65CHF (approx. 60 €) will be acquired.

Conclusion: Token Economy conveys a complex topic in a playful way and thus earns this ingame test rating

Token Economy is more than a Monopoly clone and thus achieves a good in-game test rating. © ingame

My last game of Monopoly was certainly a few years ago. In all honesty, I wasn’t a huge fan of the classic even as a child. Still, I really wanted to try Token Economy. Cryptocurrencies and tokenization, they certainly are future-relevant topics that maybe you should deal with … and of which, unfortunately, I didn’t know very much. Thanks to the token economy, I took a closer look at this area of ​​the financial world for the first time. And today I could tell you something about stablecoins, utility tokens or initial coin offerings. Yes, I would even say that I understood the general context and not just memorized explanations of terms. It became clear to me why certain companies rely on tokenization and why this can also bring many advantages for the end consumer. I didn’t have to work hard to gain this knowledge, I learned it through play. In fact, I played too. And it was even fun. Token Economy has certainly shamelessly used the Monopoly principle, but the bottom line is that it offers a lot more. To buy or not to buy? For the board game veteran, that’s pretty much the only decision that needs to be made. Token Economy simply has a little more to offer here. By tokenizing the assets, you have a lot more Creative leeway than with Monopoly, and speculative trading with crypto currencies pleasantly loosens up the game. If you are fond of the cult classic and want to learn something about a modern financial topic in a playful way, then you should give Token Economy a chance.