Tiger King | After Nicolas Cage: Now ER plays Joe Exotic

In March 2020, “Tiger King”, or “Big Cats and Their Predators” in Germany, became an unusual hit for Netflix. The documentary about two big cat owners in the USA was actually too absurd to be true. The two opponents Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin will continue to enrich pop culture in the future.

Stars “I’m too gay”: “Tiger King” not pardoned by Donald Trump On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Donald … Read more “

Because in addition to an Amazon Prime series in which Nicolas Cage Exotic will play, another show is in development. It had long been clear that Kate McKinnon would take on the role of Carol Baskin in the NBC production.

Now it is also clear what she is facing: John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic. Mitchell played Felix Staples in the series “The Good Fight” and from the lead role in the Broadway film “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”.









Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. The legality of the processing carried out up to the renewed withdrawal remains unaffected. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Series Tiger King: Amazon grabs series with Nicolas Cage When in March “Tiger King” (or in German … Read more “

When exactly the series will appear is still unclear. It is also not yet clear how it will be available in Germany. We are definitely curious to see if the show can add something new to the “Tiger King” myth.