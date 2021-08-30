Through the years with Meryl Streep

Hollywood star Meryl Streep is a legendary actress – she has already won numerous awards. She has been nominated for the most important film award, the Oscar, a total of 21 times. She has already taken home three of the trophies.

Streep was born in New Jersey in 1949. She studied drama at Vassar College in New York and completed her Masters at the prestigious Yale University. After working in the theater, she got hold of smaller roles in series until she won her first award at the end of the 1970s: the Emmy for Best Actress in the series “Holocaust – The Story of the Weiss Family” – Meryl Streep’s successful career began.

Meryl Streep: Your first successes as an actor

In 1980 Meryl Streep won her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in “Kramer versus Kramer”. In 1983 the second golden boy followed, this time as Best Actress in the film “Sophie’s Decision”.

One of her most impressive roles was that of the Danish baroness “Tania Blixen” in the romance “Out of Africa”, for which she was also nominated for an Oscar and which made her a superstar. With 31 Golden Globe nominations so far, she is the most nominated actress for this award.

Above all, Meryl Streep plays strong, self-confident, but also very serious and emotionally distant characters, such as in “The Devil Wears Prada”, where she embodied a tough and relentless editor-in-chief.









But Streep has proven that she can do it differently and has expanded her range. For example, she also played in comedies or action films and even in the musical film “Mamma Mia”, where she also had to sing. In these roles, too, she was convincing every time. In 2012 she received her third Oscar for her portrayal of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady”.

