These are the 10 best films of the past 18 years

While many people can’t do much with films from the 80s or 90s and disdain former action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, many older film fans are still happy to get involved in productions from the 2000s. “The Dark Night”, for example, is not only the best Batman film of all time. He also tops the list of the best films of the past 18 years. Christian Bale in the lead role as Bruce Wayne and Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker made the box office ring. In total, “The Dark Knight” grossed over a billion US dollars, 533 million US dollars of which in the USA alone. The film thus ranks 48th in the list of the world’s most successful films.

In addition to the action cracker by Christopher Nolan, there is also a lot of fantasy, science fiction and a film that caused a sensation in 2019 in the top 10 of the best films since 2003. “Parasite” was the surprise at the 2020 Academy Awards. The film won the Oscar for best film of the year. Even more: the mixture of pitch-black tragic comedy and a perverse thiller farce won three more Oscars. For the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international film. Another special feature: The film by Bon Joon Ho from South Korea is the first non-English language film to receive the Oscar for best film. In addition, Parasite won the Palme d’Or and was named best film of the year in Cannes.

The 10 best films from 2003 to 2021

And here it is, the top 10 – including year of release, rating and a trailer for the film when you click on the film title.

The Dark Knight (2008) – 9.0 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 8.9 Inception (2010) – 8.7 Interstellar (2014) – 8.5 Parasite (2019) – 8.5 Whiplash (2014) – 8.5 Departed: Among Enemies (2006) – 8.5 Pretty Best Friends (2011) – 8.5 Prestige: The Masters of Magic (2006) – 8.5 The Lives of Others (2006) – 8.4

This is how the rating comes about

Anyone wondering how the rating comes about: Anyone who registers with the Internet film database IMDb can rate films with points from 1 to 10. If there are at least 10 ratings, the portal publishes an average value. If a film has a particularly high number of ratings, it is included in the top 250. Here, however, the rating system changes. The IMdb assigns ratings that are calculated from the ratings submitted by the users, but do not reflect the average. In addition: Reviews submitted by regular reviewers should have more weight. The IMDb keeps the exact procedure secret in order to avoid possible manipulation. The film database has around 250 million users every month.









You can see the films here

There is a website where you can quickly find out whether your dream film is available from your streaming provider. You can also see here whether the film is included in the subscription and how much you have to pay if it is not. For example, you can currently watch “The Dark Knight” with a Netflix subscription at no additional cost. Likewise “Pretty much best friends”, “Inception” or “Interstellar”. “Parasite”, on the other hand, is currently included in the Amazon Prime subscription.

