The Tomorrow War: Character poster for the sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt

to The Tomorrow War the character posters for the main characters are published. The posters show the actors in action-packed poses. In the course of the poster release, another trailer for the sci-fi film was announced, which is due to be released tomorrow.

The Tomorrow War, which was developed at the beginning under the title Ghost Draft, was actually planned for a theatrical release last year. The film was originally supposed to open at Christmas before it was postponed to July. Due to the corona crisis and the fact that the film’s investors want to generate certain income, it now seems that the streaming route has been chosen.









The Tomorrow War focuses on a man unexpectedly committed to a war in the future. In this, the fate of humanity is at stake. In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead role, JK Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell and Seychelle Gabriel.

The script was written by Zach Dean. Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie).

The launch date for Amazon Prime Video has been announced on July 2nd.