The stars swear by these affordable beauty products

How does Gig Hadid get rid of her dream make-up at the end of the day? With a product that doesn’t cost 13 francs.

Celebrities and beauty simply belong together. Some swear by outrageously expensive and often absurd treatments, others are regular customers of the beauty doc, and still others form their own empire with skin care and cosmetics. It almost always gets expensive: Victoria Beckham and Priyanka Chopra swear by the Augustinus Bader brand. Chiara Ferragni and Kim Kardashian love the Dr. Barbara Sturm. 250 francs per bottle? This is not uncommon for both brands. The good news: There are plenty of exceptions.

Beyoncé and Hailey’s Glow Secret

That means: the bank account does not always have to be plundered in order to get to the beauty favorites of the celebrities. Royal as beautiful as Meghan Markle you get for less than 15 francs. She swears by the Aquaphor Repair Balm from Eucerin. Daniel Martin, her make-up artist, revealed this on the wedding day: “In the photos, the balm almost looks like a highlighter that gives a natural glow.” Meghan is also not the only fan: Hailey Bieber (usually a fan of luxury beauty), Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron agree with her. In addition, the box office hit works as just about anything: night cream, lip balm, hand cream – even the eyebrows can be brushed into shape with it.

A real beauty star in half of Hollywood: The Aquaphor ointment from Eucerin, Fr. 14.37 at shop-apotheke.ch shop-apotheke.ch

Meghan Markle’s Day Cream

Another favorite of the former Duchess: A moisturizing cream with the anti-aging active ingredient Q10 from Nivea. It also ends up in our bathroom cabinet for less than eleven francs.

Effective protection against wrinkles thanks to the sun protection factor and Q10: Nivea Q10 Power Day Cream, Fr.10.85 at Import Parfumerie Import perfumery

Make-up removal like Rosie and Gigi

And then that would be the holy grail of Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington Whiteley, before they flit to bed in the evening for their beauty sleep: the legendary micellar water from Bioderma, which is also in the backstage at every fashion show. Even the most stubborn make-up gives up the fight thanks to this opponent – and that for less than 13 francs.

Micellar water is a safe bet for getting rid of stubborn makeup. The stars prefer the Bioderma variant, CHF 12.95 at Manor Manor

Rihanna relies on Swiss quality

And even our favorite bathroom, Gal Rihanna, occasionally uses tried and tested products in addition to products from her own line – and that comes from Switzerland too! The pop star swears by Weleda Skin Food for hand care and nail care. So, if it’s not already in your closet: You can change that for less than ten francs.

Weleda Skin Food is a classic that has already won many tried-and-tested certificates. Rihanna’s, too. Skin Food from Weleda, Fr.9.90 at Douglas Douglas

Which of your favorite products are real bargains? Tell us your cheap insider tips in the comments!