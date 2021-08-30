Monday, August 30, 2021
That's why Katherine and Chris Pratt don't show baby faces

She is consistent on this point! Last August, the first child of Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) and her husband Chris Pratt (41) saw the light of day. The actors enjoy their family life far away from the public – but every now and then the proud mother posts a photo of her daughter Lyla. There is one thing fans are looking for in vain in the pictures: the girl’s face. And that won’t change for the time being.

In the Today-Show speaks Katherine now about her baby and the fact that she doesn’t show the little girl from the front on the net. “I think the greatest gift my parents gave me and my siblings is privacy”, explains the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) and Maria Shriver (65) in an interview. She grew up without much fuss and press hustle and bustle – and that is what she wants to make possible for her offspring.

“We had a really normal and magical childhood, we were just allowed to be ourselves”, recalls Katherine return. Her parents would have left it up to the children to decide whether and when they dare to step out into the public eye. For you and Chris It was clear early on that one day her daughter would also have this choice.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, actress
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, 2014
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and their daughter Lyla in December 2020

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and their daughter Lyla in December 2020


